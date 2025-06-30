403
Kremlin Slams Iran Regime Change Talks
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a stark warning Sunday, cautioning that international debates about toppling foreign governments risk plunging the world into “hell.”
His remarks came in response to recent Israeli officials’ comments on Iran’s leadership.
“No country or group of countries should discuss a change of power in other countries. If this happens, then the world will go to hell,” Peskov told a Russian journalist in an interview broadcast by state-run media.
Earlier this month, Ohad Tal, a member of Israel’s Knesset representing the Religious Zionism party and serving on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, stated that regime change in Iran is “not the official goals” of Israel’s conflict but emphasized: "If you really want to get rid of the nuclear program (in Iran), you have to take down the regime. Otherwise, you’re just postponing their ability to go back to develop the program."
Peskov previously cautioned that any assassination attempt on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would “open Pandora's box” and trigger a dangerous escalation across the region. He labeled any talk of regime change in Iran as “unacceptable for everyone.”
