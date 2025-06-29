Amir Heads To Spain
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Sunday, heading to Sevilla, for a visit to the friendly Kingdom of Spain, in response to an invitation from HM King Felipe VI and HM Queen Letizia to attend a dinner banquet held in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), organized by the United Nations in the city of Sevilla. An official delegation is accompanying His Highness.
