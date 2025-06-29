Adah Khan Encounters A Special Maha Dev Bhakt During Her Visit To Ujjain Mahakal Temple
During her recent visit to the temple, 'The Kerala Story' actress came across a frog sitting on the shivling, whom Adah took to be a bhakt of Mahadev.
"Mahadev ke bhakt sabhi roop mein aate hain Be kind, be gentle to all beings, you never know who's meditating next to you Ujjain Mahakal Mandir," Adah wrote in the caption.
Adah further added the Shiv Tandav Stotram in the backdrop of the video.
Meanwhile, Adah reflected on the positive impact of Yoga on everyday life during World Yoga Day on June 21st.
Adah's powerful 'Yoga Day' message went like this, "Yoga isn't just physical stretches. It's about making your mind fit so the body can follow. Yoga for me is a disciplined lifestyle all year around. Eating vegetarian food, being able to keep my calm in stressful situations, and controlling my anger. All of that is Yoga for me."
On the professional front, Adah is all set to play a Devi in an untitled trilingual film alongside the National Award-winning director BM Giriraj.
Talking about her approach towards her character, Adah revealed that she is committed to making the portrayal as realistic and authentic as possible.
“I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like 'The Kerala Story' or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles," 'the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress was heard saying.
Over and above this, Adah has also been roped in to play a superhero in an international film.
