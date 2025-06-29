403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Breaks Solar Record with 93GW Install in May
(MENAFN) China set a new benchmark in solar energy last month, installing a record-breaking 93 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels in May, according to official data released Monday by the National Energy Administration. That single-month total exceeds the entire annual installations of any other country so far in 2024, media reported.
The May figure marks a more than fourfold increase compared to the same period last year and beats the previous monthly high of 71GW recorded in December 2023.
This dramatic rise comes as solar developers race to finalize projects before new regulatory measures reshape the renewable energy landscape, potentially slashing profits and complicating grid access.
Following strong momentum in April, May's boom pushed China’s total solar additions for the first five months of 2025 to 198GW—an average of over 1GW installed per day.
Although December is typically the peak period for solar installations in China, this year developers fast-tracked projects in response to upcoming policy changes. On May 1, new rules took effect making it harder to connect rooftop solar systems to the national grid. Another major shift arrived on June 1, when government guarantees that had previously protected solar project pricing were eliminated.
Experts now anticipate a slowdown in installation activity during the summer, which could intensify pressure on China’s solar manufacturers. The industry has been plagued by overcapacity and sharply falling prices for more than a year.
All leading Chinese solar firms reported first-quarter losses in 2025, citing collapsing prices and worsening global trade tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to power.
In April, Trump enacted sweeping tariffs on imports from over 90 countries—including China. Beijing swiftly responded with its own tariffs, prompting Trump to escalate duties on Chinese goods to 145%. China retaliated by imposing tariffs of up to 125% on U.S. exports.
On May 12, both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire during negotiations in Geneva, freezing further tariff hikes for 90 days and establishing a baseline 10% tariff. However, tensions quickly resurfaced this month, with each country accusing the other of violating the terms of the deal.
Meanwhile, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association issued a stark warning, urging immediate consolidation within the solar sector. The group cautioned that unchecked expansion and relentless price competition were pushing the industry toward a “race to the bottom.”
The May figure marks a more than fourfold increase compared to the same period last year and beats the previous monthly high of 71GW recorded in December 2023.
This dramatic rise comes as solar developers race to finalize projects before new regulatory measures reshape the renewable energy landscape, potentially slashing profits and complicating grid access.
Following strong momentum in April, May's boom pushed China’s total solar additions for the first five months of 2025 to 198GW—an average of over 1GW installed per day.
Although December is typically the peak period for solar installations in China, this year developers fast-tracked projects in response to upcoming policy changes. On May 1, new rules took effect making it harder to connect rooftop solar systems to the national grid. Another major shift arrived on June 1, when government guarantees that had previously protected solar project pricing were eliminated.
Experts now anticipate a slowdown in installation activity during the summer, which could intensify pressure on China’s solar manufacturers. The industry has been plagued by overcapacity and sharply falling prices for more than a year.
All leading Chinese solar firms reported first-quarter losses in 2025, citing collapsing prices and worsening global trade tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to power.
In April, Trump enacted sweeping tariffs on imports from over 90 countries—including China. Beijing swiftly responded with its own tariffs, prompting Trump to escalate duties on Chinese goods to 145%. China retaliated by imposing tariffs of up to 125% on U.S. exports.
On May 12, both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire during negotiations in Geneva, freezing further tariff hikes for 90 days and establishing a baseline 10% tariff. However, tensions quickly resurfaced this month, with each country accusing the other of violating the terms of the deal.
Meanwhile, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association issued a stark warning, urging immediate consolidation within the solar sector. The group cautioned that unchecked expansion and relentless price competition were pushing the industry toward a “race to the bottom.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment