Amman Municipality Approves Mous To Advance Urban Development, Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 29 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Council on Sunday ratified several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements designed to bolster sustainable urban development, promote innovation, enhance institutional capacity, and deepen regional collaboration.According to a GAM statement, the Council, chaired by Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, approved a MoU with the Arab Urban Development Institute (AUDI) to implement the "Participatory Neighborhood Greening" project in Tla' Al Ali.Funded by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the project is valued at approximately $165,000 and entails establishing a public park and executing tactical urban interventions in the neighborhood.A second MoU with AUDI was also endorsed, focusing on knowledge exchange, joint program implementation in urban development, capacity building, and reinforcing regional partnerships.Further strengthening Arab cooperation, the Council approved a MoU with the Arab Administrative Development Organization, affiliated with the Arab League, to enhance collaboration in entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation, and governance.In the education sector, the Council endorsed two cooperation agreements with Al Hussein Technical University. The first facilitates student training under the Smart City project, while the second formalizes a previous agreement aimed at developing innovative public-sector business models to improve service efficiency and position Amman as a regional hub for institutional innovation.