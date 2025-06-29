Enterprise In Poltava Region On Fire After Russia's Combined Air Attack
“The enemy once again launched a massive combined attack against Poltava region. Most of the incoming targets were shot down by air defenses,” the statement says.
As noted, emergency response services are tackling the consequences of the Russian strike in the Kremenchuk district.Read also: Russia launched 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones , nearly 1,100 glide bombs across Ukraine in one week
After debris plunged to the ground, a fire broke out at a building of one of the enterprises in the Poltava district. The fire was put out. The extension of a residential building was also damaged. No casualties were confirmed.
As a result of the technological disruption, 1,614 household and 58 business consumers in 18 settlements of Lokhvytsia and Velyka Bagachanka communities are in blackout. Emergency crews are already working to restore power supply.Read also: Ukrainian air defenses down 475 of 537 Russian drones , missiles overnight
The enemy attack last night aimed to destroy industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure, the State Emergency Service recalled, noting that at one of the impact sites, firefighters heard whimpering sounds and rushed to locate their source. Two dogs, terrified and exhausted, were found trapped under the rubble. Despite the risk of a wall collapse, rescuers were able to retrieve the animals before handing them over to vets.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders attacked railway infrastructure in Poltava on the night of June 29, damaging the rail station.
