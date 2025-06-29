“Catastrophic Understaffing” Across Russian Economy Sectors Watchdog
“Such a problem is being observed in industry, agricultural sector, energy, etc. But urban construction suffers the most from personnel shortage. According to Russian experts, in five to seven years there will simply be no one to build houses in Russia,” the report says.
As the CCD noted,“the full-scale invasion of Ukraine led to a significant outflow of labor for the war and work at defense industry, which sharply exacerbated the problem of understaffing in many sectors. In construction, the shortage of workers is most acute - even despite the unprecedented market decline, reduction in construction volumes, mass bankruptcies of developers, and job cuts.”Read also: U.S. secondary sanctions would be extremely efficient 'weapon' to stop Russian aggression – Lithuania's DM
All attempts by ru-propaganda and personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin to reassure Russians with tales of“unprecedented growth” of Russia's economy fail to deliver as it is impossible to hide the reality, watchdog notes. Every new day Russia's war of aggression brings their economy closer to a deep crisis, the CCD emphasizes.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported the impact of sanctions on the Russian Federation: in five months of 2025, their budget deficit reached 90% of the annual budget.
