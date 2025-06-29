Smart Gates Introduced At Queen Alia Airport To Streamline Travel For Jordanians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, together with the Ministry of Transport, security agencies, the International Airport Group, and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, has launched a pilot program for smart gates at the Queen Alia International Airport. This initiative aims to simplify and accelerate travel procedures for Jordanian passport holders.The new system includes nine smart gates, five in the arrivals area and four in departures, that allow Jordanian travelers to pass through entry and exit checkpoints quickly and independently using advanced biometric technology based on iris recognition and passport data.To use the service, travelers must register once via the "Sanad" app, where they activate their digital identity and apply to use the smart gates. Eligible users are Jordanian nationals over 16 years old with a valid passport (at least six months remaining) and a registered iris biometric. Approved users can then enjoy the convenience of the smart gates for a full year without needing to re-register.These gates offer a seamless, accurate, and efficient way to verify traveler identity, significantly reducing wait times and enhancing security measures.The ministry emphasized that this pilot phase will undergo ongoing assessment to refine the process and gradually expand access to more travelers and additional locations in the near future.