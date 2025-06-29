403
CITRA Launches 5G Advanced Technology In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 29 (KUNA) -- The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced, Sunday, the launch of 5G Advanced technology in Kuwait, marking a key step toward upgrading the country's digital infrastructure and preparing for future 6G deployment.
In a statement to KUNA, Acting Chairman of CITRA Sheikh Athbi Jaber Al-Sabah said the new technology delivers speeds of up to 3 Gbps and low latency, representing a major advancement in the telecom sector.
He noted that CITRA is working with telecom providers to create a supportive regulatory environment, enabling both public and private sectors to benefit from investment opportunities in digital infrastructure.
Kuwait is among the first countries globally to adopt 5G Advanced, underscoring its leadership in embracing cutting-edge technologies and advancing its position as a regional digital hub. (end)
