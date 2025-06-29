Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Welfare Overhaul Plan Faces Revolt from Own MPs

2025-06-29 05:28:58
(MENAFN) The UK government’s ambitious welfare reform plan is encountering mounting resistance within its own ranks, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office engaging in talks with MPs who have backed an amendment demanding the scrapping of the proposals, according to reports on Thursday.

Despite the growing dissent, the Labour Party remains committed to pushing forward with a critical vote on the controversial benefits overhaul scheduled for Tuesday, even as the plans face sharp criticism from multiple quarters.

Downing Street has acknowledged ongoing discussions with Labour MPs about potential amendments to the welfare reform bill, media reported.

To date, over 120 Labour MPs — including more than 10 parliamentary committee chairs — have signed the amendment calling for the entire package to be abandoned, raising the prospect of a humiliating defeat for the government.

The legislation aims to tighten eligibility for the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), the principal disability benefit in England and Wales, as well as Universal Credit, which currently supports 7.5 million people with monthly living costs.

If enacted, the bill is projected to slash disability- and sickness-related benefits by £5 billion ($6.8 billion) annually by 2030, with financial consequences for an estimated 3.2 million families.

