Launch Of Fiera Qatar Equity Fund A Landmark Initiative To Enhance Market Liquidity: QSE

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has welcomed the announcement by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) of a strategic partnership with Fiera Capital to launch the USD 200 million Fiera Qatar Equity Fund, a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing market liquidity, increasing the free float of Qatari equities, and attracting new institutional capital to the Qatari market.

This initiative reflects QIA's continued commitment to advancing Qatar's economic diversification and strengthening key sectors, notably financial markets and asset management, according to a statement issued on the QSE website.

The engagement of active fund managers represents a significant step in broadening the investor base and boosting free float shares in the market. As the anchor investor, QIA will convert a portion of its long-term strategic holdings in listed Qatari companies into assets managed actively within the fund. This approach is expected to inject substantial new liquidity into the market, facilitate greater institutional participation, and attract a wider range of global investors to Qatar's evolving financial landscape.



QSE considers this fund a strategic addition to the suite of specialized investment products in the local market. It will play a critical role in diversifying the investor base, supporting sustainable, high-quality capital inflows, and reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading regional financial hub. The Exchange also reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with QIA on initiatives that contribute to the objectives of the Third Financial Sector Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

QIA has been instrumental in strengthening Qatar's capital markets through a series of targeted programs, including the Market Making initiative, the Securities Lending and Borrowing framework, and the Active Asset Management initiative launched in 2024. These efforts have already delivered tangible results, including the USD 200 million Qatar-focused equity fund launched in partnership with Ashmore Group. The newly announced collaboration with Fiera Capital marks another important milestone in expanding market participation and supporting the long-term growth of Qatar's financial ecosystem.