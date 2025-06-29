Gymnastics For All Int'l Tournament Held In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the third international Challenge tournament "Gymnastics for All" has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event, organized in the Primorsky National Park, began with a parade of the participating teams. The teams started from the Baku Sports Palace and, accompanied by an orchestra, marched to the main stage located behind the Azerbaijani State Puppet Theater.

Approximately 900 participants and 52 teams from four countries-Azerbaijan, Georgia, Mongolia, and Uganda-are taking part, regardless of age or physical fitness level. Azerbaijan is represented not only by teams from the capital but also by participants from various regions of the country. Participants will showcase their skills in two age categories: under 50 and over 50 years old.

The festival will feature master classes, colorful team marches, demonstrations of various gymnastics disciplines for all, and entertainment programs for all age groups.

The main goal of the festival is to demonstrate that gymnastics is not only a sport but also an example of a healthy lifestyle and a form of entertainment. The international Challenge tournament will conclude with a gala performance on June 29.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.