UN expresses strong support for DRC, Rwanda peace agreement

2025-06-29 05:01:03
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General has expressed strong support for a peace agreement signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, marking what he described as a vital move toward reducing tensions and fostering peace in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region.

"This Agreement is a significant step towards de-escalation, peace and stability in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region," Antonio Guterres stated.

He praised the United States for its role in mediating the deal, highlighting the joint efforts with Qatar and the African Union’s appointed mediator, Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé. He also acknowledged the five co-facilitators appointed by both the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community for their contributions.

"I urge the parties to honor in full the commitments they have undertaken in the Peace Agreement and pursuant to Security Council resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures," Guterres said.

He reaffirmed that the United Nations, particularly through its peacekeeping mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), remains "fully committed" to assisting in the agreement’s implementation in partnership with the African Union and other regional and international actors.

The signing ceremony, held in Washington, DC, was attended by the foreign ministers of both countries alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The agreement marks a critical milestone aimed at resolving a conflict that, according to UN estimates, has displaced more than 7.8 million people over the years.

