Turkcell Collaborates with Juniper Networks and ID Quantique to Pioneer Quantum-Safe Network Security
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Industry-first proof-of-concept showcases quantum-safe protection for precision timing and encrypted data across Turkcell’s mobile backhaul, advancing secure, next-generation 5G services
ISTANBUL, Türkiye – 29 June, 2025 – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-native networks, today announced that Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology company, has collaborated with Juniper and ID Quantique, a global leader in quantum-safe security, now a subsidiary of IonQ, to successfully validate a groundbreaking proof-of-concept (PoC) for quantum-safe services to its users and customers and to protect its mobile backhaul networks against quantum threats.
The PoC showcases how integrating Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) with Juniper’s robust MACsec and IPsec frameworks enables quantum-resilient protection for critical mobile backhaul elements, including Precision Timing Protocols (PTP) and encrypted data, without compromising performance. As quantum computing advances, it is crucial to secure mobile networks, especially timing-reliant 5G backhaul. Precision Timing Protocols (PTP) are vulnerable and protecting them must avoid latency that could disrupt service. While MACsec offers strong quantum resistance via pre-shared keys, it lacks automated key distribution, limiting scalability.
Turkcell validated MACsec and IPsec encryption using Juniper SRX Series Firewalls, MX and ACX Series Routers, first with a virtual key management system (KMS), then with ID Quantique’s Clavis XG and Clarion KX delivering quantum-generated keys, ensuring seamless integration and timing accuracy. The joint solution successfully preserved 5G timing accuracy and IP traffic integrity, even with quantum-secure key exchange in place.
“Together, we have made remarkable strides in being the first to show that critical network protocols and data can be safely protected using advanced encryption methods designed for the future,” said Raj Yavatkar, SVP and Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks. “This sets new benchmarks for secure communication. As the industry transitions toward quantum-resistant security measures, proactive initiatives like Turkcell’s serves as a model for others in the telecom sector.”
“This initiative reflects Turkcell’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies that secure our encryption keys as quantum capabilities advance,” said Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Chief Technology Officer, Turkcell. “With the trial of QKD integrating into our existing Juniper IPsec and MACsec security frameworks, we are laying the groundwork for a quantum-resilient infrastructure and preparing ourselves for future major cybersecurity challenges.”
“We are delighted to have joined this PoC with Turkcell and Juniper. By upgrading Turkcell’s existing network encryption with our Clavis XG QKD system and Clarion KX platform and by validating interoperability with Juniper solutions, we are ensuring that its network is quantum-safe,” said Grégoire Ribordy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, ID Quantique. “Turkcell can now provide long-term protection of sensitive data for its customers that require high-level security, such as government and financial services. Staying ahead of future risks, Turkcell is positioned at the forefront of innovation in its field.”
Additional Resources:
• Blog: Turkcell assesses mobile network readiness to resist attacks by quantum computers
• Technology spotlight: What is QKD?
