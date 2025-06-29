403
EU Leaders Convene in Brussels to Tackle Security
(MENAFN) EU leaders assembled in Brussels on Thursday for the year’s concluding summit to confront escalating geoeconomic and security difficulties.
Their discussions centered on enhancing Europe’s strategic competitiveness, defense preparedness, and external partnerships, especially as crises continue to unfold in Ukraine and the Middle East.
The gathering marked the final regular session of the year and the conclusion of Poland’s six-month tenure presiding over the Council.
It took place amid increasing global unpredictability, with EU heads of state and government aiming to fortify the bloc’s stance while bracing for potential future disruptions.
Most leaders arrived fresh from a crucial NATO summit, where they committed to significant defense budget increases and sought to ease tensions with US President Donald Trump.
Bolstering European security and defense remains a top priority, with officials evaluating advancements in strengthening the EU’s military capabilities by 2030.
This meeting followed the NATO summit in The Hague, with EU members who are also NATO allies expected to synchronize their efforts on readiness and industrial capacity.
“Going forward, we must be guided by a collective approach to defense and security, and a focus on efficient spending,” European Council President Antonio Costa stated earlier.
Additionally, leaders planned to assess the union’s ability to counter hybrid threats and enhance internal security frameworks in response to rising cyberattacks and foreign meddling.
