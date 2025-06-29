Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Welcomes Peace Agreement Between DR Congo, Rwanda


2025-06-29 12:03:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, June 29 (KUNA) -- Turkiye expressed its support on Sunday for the US-brokered peace agreement reached in Washington between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
In a press release, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that the implementation of this agreement "will significantly contribute to achieving peace and prosperity for the people of both countries, as well as to fostering stability and development in the Great Lakes region."
The ministry emphasized Ankara's commitment to promoting peace in Africa. (end)
