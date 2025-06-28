PSD: Methyl Alcohol Poisoning Behind 4 Zarqa Deaths

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 28 (Petra) -- laboratory tests confirmed that high levels of methyl alcohol were behind the deaths of four people in the City of Zarqa, the Public security Directorate (PSD) concluded on Saturday.The four died and a fifth was in a serious condition from the incidents that occurred Thursday evening and Friday morning, all with similar symptoms, said the PSD's media spokesperson.After the deaths, a team of investigation from the Department of Laboratories and Forensic Evidence, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Zarqa Police was immediately formed in coordination with the Forensic Medicine Department, he said.Autopsies and laboratory tests showed high levels of methyl alcohol were found in samples, he said, adding that investigations into the deaths are still under way, stressing that no new cases with the same symptoms have been reported since Friday morning.