'Ice Cream Reminded Me Of Kids': Dubai Workers Get Free Juice, Water Amid Summer Heat

Under the blazing sun at Azizi Venice in Dubai South, hundreds of construction workers paused their daily grind to receive something simple yet deeply appreciated - cold water, juice, and frozen treats.

As part of the Al Freej Fridge humanitarian campaign, now in its second edition, thousands of bottles of water, juice, and ice cream were handed out to workers at the massive construction site, offering not just physical relief from the heat but a moment of care and recognition.

The campaign aims to distribute two million refreshments to workers across the emirate during peak summer, with the goal of reducing heat-related health risks like dehydration and heat exhaustion. The initiative is supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and launched by Ferjan Dubai in collaboration with Suqia and the UAE Food Bank.

Among the crowd receiving the items was Mohammed Riyaz, a steel fixer from Bangladesh.“I have been working in Dubai for six years,” he said, holding a chilled bottle of mango juice.“Most of our work is under the sun, cutting and fixing steel rods for the buildings. The heat can make you dizzy some days. But today, this cold drink felt like a blessing . It gives us energy to go on.”

Lal Bahadur, a worker from Nepal, sat under a temporary shade, enjoying a popsicle with his bright smile.“When you are climbing up and down in this heat, even your helmet feels like an oven,” he joked.“This kind of gesture ... we may not say much, but it means a lot. It shows someone is thinking of us.”

Azeem Khan, a Pakistani site cleaner responsible for keeping the area tidy despite dust and debris, said he often walks over 8,000 steps each day.“By the afternoon, my shirt is soaked and I feel drained,” he said.“The juice and water came just at the right time. And the ice cream, it reminded me of home and my kids.”

The distribution was made possible by dozens of volunteers who braved the heat alongside the workers to hand out refreshments, helping them carry cartons and making sure no one was left out.

The Al Freej Fridge campaign, which runs until August 23, is continuing across different parts of Dubai, targeting workers in the cleaning, landscaping, delivery, and construction sectors. While the initiative delivers physical relief, it also carries a bigger message, that compassion, especially during the toughest days of summer, goes a long way.