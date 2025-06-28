Dubai: 5 Tunnels, 3 Lanes In New Al Wasl Project To Cut Travel Time By Half

A new project to expand Al Wasl road by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will cut travel time for commuters by half. The RTA has announced an integrated project to develop Al Wasl Road, extending 15 km, as part of a comprehensive plan that includes the development of Umm Suqeim and Al Safa Streets.

The initiative aims to address urban expansion, accommodate population growth, and enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

The project will upgrade six intersections through the construction of five tunnels totaling over 3,850 meters in length and widening the road to three lanes in each direction. The development of Al Wasl Street will extend from intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to its intersection with 2nd of December Street.

The expansion of Al Wasl Road will increase the capacity to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The project will add a creative and aesthetic element to the area through pedestrian walkways, a bicycle path, boulevards, and urban spaces.

The project serves a vital area with numerous modern tourist facilities, including beaches, hotels, luxury restaurants, and residential areas, home to more than one million people. The project contributes to facilitating the movement of residents and visitors, enhancing the quality of life, and raising the level of traffic safety.

The project will cut down travel time by half, according to Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority said.

Six intersections and five tunnels

Tayer said, "The project involves the development of Al Wasl Road from its intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to its junction with 2nd December Street, spanning a total length of 15 km. The street will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. It also includes the upgrade of six intersections along Al Wasl Road, specifically at Al Thanya, Al Manara, Umm Al Sheif, Umm Amara, Al Orouba, and Al Safa Streets. This will be achieved through the construction of five tunnels with a total length of 3,850 metres."

Tayer continued, "The intersection with Al Thanya Street will undergo improvements, while a unidirectional tunnel will be constructed at the intersection with Al Manara Street. This tunnel will consist of three lanes and branch into two separate routes: two lanes from Sheikh Zayed Road to Jumeirah Street, and two lanes from Sheikh Zayed Road to Umm Suqeim Street, with a total capacity of 4,500 vehicles per hour."

He explained, "The project also includes a tunnel on Umm Al Sheif Street, comprising two lanes in the direction from Sheikh Zayed Road to Jumeirah Street. This tunnel will be 750 metres long and will accommodate up to 3,200 vehicles per hour. In addition, a tunnel will be constructed at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Amara Street, featuring two lanes in each direction, with a total length of 700 metres and a combined capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour."