ABE Hosts Serbian, Angolan Delegations To Explore Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Agricultural Bank of Egypt (ABE) recently received two official delegations from Serbia and Angola in separate visits aimed at exploring opportunities for cooperation in agricultural development and gaining insight into the bank's strategic role in supporting Egypt's farming sector and rural economy.

The Serbian delegation was led by Dragan Glamočić, Serbia's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Management. The delegation was welcomed by ABE CEO Mohamed Abou El-Saud, alongside Deputy CEOs Sami Abdel Sadek and Ghada Mostafa.

During the visit, the Serbian officials were briefed on the achievements of ABE's comprehensive development strategy, which aims to enhance the bank's operations and reinforce its position as one of Egypt's leading specialised institutions for financing agricultural projects, agri-industries, and related services. The strategy supports Egypt's broader national goals of sustainable agricultural development and economic resilience.

Minister Glamočić praised ABE's vital contribution to the sector, commending its developmental role in promoting agricultural growth and empowering farmers. For his part, Abou El-Saud expressed appreciation for the visit and outlined the bank's commitment to advancing national priorities in agricultural development and sustainability, in line with the state's strategic vision to optimise the sector's potential.

In a separate meeting, ABE leadership also welcomed an Angolan delegation headed by Paulo Conceição, Adviser to the Board of the Agricultural Development Support Fund, accompanied by representatives from Angola's ministries of agriculture, forestry, finance, industry, and trade.

The Angolan delegation sought to explore collaboration opportunities and ways to benefit from ABE's expertise in financing smallholder farmers and rural enterprises. Discussions also focused on the bank's initiatives to stimulate private sector participation in agricultural investment and its broader role in promoting rural development and inclusive economic growth.

The Angolan officials commended ABE's extensive experience and described the visit as an opportunity to gain practical insights into agricultural financing models and targeted loan programmes designed to serve small farmers. They highlighted ABE's legacy as one of Africa's oldest agricultural financing institutions and expressed hope to replicate similar approaches within Angola's own agricultural framework.

Abou El-Saud warmly welcomed the Angolan delegation, highlighting the longstanding relations between Egypt and Angola. He reaffirmed the bank's developmental mission, which aligns with Egypt's national strategy to harness agricultural resources and expand South-South cooperation.

He further affirmed ABE's readiness to exchange knowledge and best practices with both Serbian and Angolan counterparts, in line with Egypt's broader commitment to strengthening partnerships with friendly nations and contributing to sustainable development across Africa.