ABE Hosts Serbian, Angolan Delegations To Explore Agricultural Cooperation
The Serbian delegation was led by Dragan Glamočić, Serbia's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Management. The delegation was welcomed by ABE CEO Mohamed Abou El-Saud, alongside Deputy CEOs Sami Abdel Sadek and Ghada Mostafa.
During the visit, the Serbian officials were briefed on the achievements of ABE's comprehensive development strategy, which aims to enhance the bank's operations and reinforce its position as one of Egypt's leading specialised institutions for financing agricultural projects, agri-industries, and related services. The strategy supports Egypt's broader national goals of sustainable agricultural development and economic resilience.
Minister Glamočić praised ABE's vital contribution to the sector, commending its developmental role in promoting agricultural growth and empowering farmers. For his part, Abou El-Saud expressed appreciation for the visit and outlined the bank's commitment to advancing national priorities in agricultural development and sustainability, in line with the state's strategic vision to optimise the sector's potential.
In a separate meeting, ABE leadership also welcomed an Angolan delegation headed by Paulo Conceição, Adviser to the Board of the Agricultural Development Support Fund, accompanied by representatives from Angola's ministries of agriculture, forestry, finance, industry, and trade.
The Angolan delegation sought to explore collaboration opportunities and ways to benefit from ABE's expertise in financing smallholder farmers and rural enterprises. Discussions also focused on the bank's initiatives to stimulate private sector participation in agricultural investment and its broader role in promoting rural development and inclusive economic growth.
The Angolan officials commended ABE's extensive experience and described the visit as an opportunity to gain practical insights into agricultural financing models and targeted loan programmes designed to serve small farmers. They highlighted ABE's legacy as one of Africa's oldest agricultural financing institutions and expressed hope to replicate similar approaches within Angola's own agricultural framework.
Abou El-Saud warmly welcomed the Angolan delegation, highlighting the longstanding relations between Egypt and Angola. He reaffirmed the bank's developmental mission, which aligns with Egypt's national strategy to harness agricultural resources and expand South-South cooperation.
He further affirmed ABE's readiness to exchange knowledge and best practices with both Serbian and Angolan counterparts, in line with Egypt's broader commitment to strengthening partnerships with friendly nations and contributing to sustainable development across Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment