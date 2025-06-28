THREE International Launches Love Three, A New Nonprofit Organization Supporting Children And Youth In Need

Love Three logo

Independent nonprofit will address the growing crisis of childhood trauma and adversity through hands-on service, grassroots giving, and community partnership.

- Daniel Picou, Founder and CEO, THREE InternationalSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- THREE International , a global wellness company focused on proactive health, today announced the launch of Love Three , a newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth throughout the world.The mission behind Love Three was born from a deeply personal place. For many of THREE's leaders and community members, the effects of childhood trauma aren't abstract-they're lived experiences. And unfortunately, those experiences are all too common.Studies show that up to 90% of children in foster care have experienced at least one traumatic event. Globally, nearly one in five children-over 473 million-face physical or sexual violence, malnutrition, disrupted education, or other forms of trauma. These aren't just statistics.They're real kids with real stories-and a future that can be rewritten with help and hope.“It's overwhelming to face those numbers, but we are not powerless,” said Daniel Picou, Founder and CEO of THREE International.“We created Love Three because we believe in the power of people to make a difference. One act of kindness-one meal, one backpack, one conversation-can spark healing that reaches far beyond one moment. Love Three gives people a way to start that work, right where they are.”Operating independently from THREE International with its own mission and charitable structure, Love Three's work focuses on meeting the tangible needs of vulnerable children through grassroots service, community partnerships, and targeted outreach and funding.One of the organization's first initiatives, Service Saturday, will mobilize volunteers across the U.S. later this year to support local children and families through projects such as tutoring programs, school supply drives, meal distribution, and mentorship events. Love Three is actively building partnerships with local nonprofits and community leaders to ensure every effort is localized, intentional, and impactful.“Love Three is rooted in the belief that giving doesn't have to be big to be meaningful-it just has to be done with love,” said Picou.“One act of service can change a life, and we're committed to building a movement that makes that happen; one where every child feels seen, supported, and valued.”While the organization shares cultural alignment with THREE International, Love Three functions as an independent entity with its own nonprofit status and governing board.To learn more or to support Love Three, visit lovethree.# # #About Love ThreeLove Three is a movement rooted in generosity, dedicated to transforming the lives of children and youth in need, wherever they are. A nonprofit organization focused on serving children and youth in need through hands-on service and strategic giving, Love Three exists to create real impact in local communities by addressing tangible needs and investing in the next generation.About THREE InternationalTHREETM has redefined the science of supplementation with cutting-edge cellular absorption technology, ensuring that our products are efficient, effective, and unbeatably bioavailable. Behind our world-leading, advanced delivery products is our scientific community, a team of leaders, led by Dr. Dan Gubler, from across the medical field.Our mission is twofold: improve quality of life through holistic health education and to inform the development of world-leading advanced delivery products. THREETM is a movement led by Daniel Picou, Founder & CEO, that is changing lives around the world by delivering healthy options to PEOPLE, greater PURPOSE through our caring community, and a dynamic PLATFORM for entrepreneurship. Learn more at: threeinternational.Media ContactTHREE International Communications

