Rajasthan: BJP Celebrates PM Modi's Birthday With Spirit Of 'Seva' And 'Samarpan'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday was celebrated with enthusiasm across the nation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan dedicating the day to Seva and Samarpan through the launch of Seva Pakhwada at every division, district, and booth level.

Addressing the media at the state BJP office, Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore extended heartfelt wishes for the Prime Minister's long, healthy, and prosperous life.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's dream is that by 2047, "India should emerge as a fully developed nation, occupying a leading position in the world. Under his leadership, the country is scaling new heights".

Rathore added that the launch of Seva Pakhwada reflects the party workers' collective resolve to dedicate themselves to service, which infuses positive energy into society.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, Rathore recalled PM Modi's recent address at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where he emphasised that this is a“new India that eliminates terrorists in their homes and refuses to bow to threats".

The Prime Minister identified "women power, youth power, farmers", and "the poor" as the four key pillars of a developed India.

He also launched the Healthy Women – Empowered Family campaign, National Nutrition Month, and the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission for tribal communities, urging women to undergo free health checkups.

Rathore said the Prime Minister's call for strengthening Swadeshi resonates deeply with India's development journey.

“Mahatma Gandhi made Swadeshi a tool of independence; now we must make Swadeshi the foundation of a developed India,” he stated. Citing the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Rathore noted that over 30 lakh artisans and craftsmen have already benefited.

He further emphasised that service to the poor, dignity of mothers and sisters, and welfare of every family are the essence of“Modi's guarantee".

In Jaipur, Rathore launched Seva Pakhwada with a cleanliness drive at Hawa Mahal, administered a public pledge for cleanliness, and celebrated with workers by preparing tea and offering sweets.

He also garlanded Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue, inaugurated the Namo Exhibition at Jawahar Kala Kendra with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and encouraged blood donors at a camp in Rameshwar Garden.