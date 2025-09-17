Karnataka CM Promises To Again Recommend Inclusion Of Kuruba Community In ST Category To Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi (Karnataka) Sep 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Kuruba community was previously recommended for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, but the recommendation was returned by the Centre, as he assured that additional data and supporting documents will now be prepared and resubmitted.

The statement will trigger debate in the state, as there is opposition in the state by other communities regarding the inclusion of the Kuruba community, to which the CM himself belongs, into the ST category.

Siddaramaiah made the statement during a programme organised by the Karnataka State Kuruba Sangha and Sangolli Rayanna Youth Association. He also unveiled the statue of Rayanna and named the city bus station after the freedom fighter. He also stated that Rayanna's birth anniversary is celebrated on Independence Day, August 15, and that the British hanged him on January 26, which subsequently became Republic Day.

Regarding opposition from Valmiki community leaders to including the Kuruba community in the ST list, he said that the final decision of including any community in the ST category rests with the Central government, and the state government can only make recommendations. There is no need for anyone to oppose this, he added.

Siddaramaiah called upon people to write“Kuruba” in the caste column during the survey being conducted from September 22 to October 7, stating that only then will there be a clear picture of the community's status and social benefits. He said the survey is being conducted to understand the precise status of all caste communities in the state.

He pointed out that the Kuruba community, which constitutes about 7 per cent of the population in the state, remains highly backward in education. Therefore, it is essential for every member of the community to become educated, and the community must be uplifted in the field of education.

The Chief Minister further stated that the purpose of the Kanaka Guru Peetha is to provide education to all marginalised communities. Both Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Narayana Guru believed that people could achieve independence and self-respect through education. The caste system has created inequality, he added.

"We have toured the entire state to establish the Kanaka Guru Peetha, but now some self-proclaimed people are claiming that they are the ones who established it. Don't believe such claims. I leave the decision to you. May your love and trust always be with me. My political journey is only for social justice. Whether I am in power or not, I will always work for social justice. Let us all follow the path walked by Kanakadasa and Sangolli Rayanna,” he urged.

He emphasised that the vision of a caste-less and class-less society was the dream of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar. He said that the government is also working to eliminate inequality by implementing several welfare schemes and guarantees.

He pointed out that a society without economic progress cannot advance. Therefore, socially and economically marginalised communities must witness progress. Only then will the dreams of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar be realised. He recalled that during his first tenure as Chief Minister, he conducted a social and educational survey of the backward communities for this very reason.