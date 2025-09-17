Satellite Verification Of Groundnut Crop Registrations: Farmers Asked Not To Worry Over SMS Alerts

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) The Gujarat government has introduced satellite image–based verification and digital crop surveys for registrations under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for groundnut procurement.

During the verification, less than 10 per cent of the registered survey numbers were found without groundnut cultivation. Farmers linked to such plots have been notified via SMS.

Officials clarified that these messages should not cause panic. Farmers who have indeed sown groundnut on their registered plots can approach their village gram sevak for verification.

They also have the option to confirm their details through the village surveyor or by downloading the Digital Crop Survey–Gujarat mobile app and conducting the survey themselves.

Dr. Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, said the registration deadline for MSP procurement of groundnut, moong, urad, and soybean has been extended till September 22 to allow maximum farmer participation.

As of September 17, more than 8.79 lakh farmers had registered for groundnut, 66,000 for soybean, 5,000 for urad, and over 1,100 for moong.

Sharma added that farmers who have received SMS alerts despite cultivating groundnut on their plots should not worry, as procurement will only proceed after field verification. Lists of such survey numbers have already been sent to district offices for cross-checking.

To ease the process, the Agriculture Department is also offering training on how to use the mobile app through the Vande Gujarat channel. Farmers are further advised to keep a geo-tagged photo of their crop as supporting evidence.“The message is clear,” said Sharma.

“Genuine cultivators of groundnut need not be anxious. Their produce will be purchased at MSP once verification is completed.”

As of the 2024–25 agricultural season, Gujarat has approximately 90 lakh (9 million) farmers and farm workers, accounting for about 65 per cent of the state's total workforce. The state is a significant producer of both food and cash crops.

In the Kharif season, major crops include bajra (pearl millet), maize, paddy (rice), groundnut (peanut), and cotton.

The Rabi season sees the cultivation of wheat, mustard, cumin, and various vegetables. Additionally, sugarcane is grown in select districts.