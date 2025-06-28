403
Suicide Bombing Leaves Thirteen Soldiers Dead in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least 13 soldiers were killed and 29 others, including 19 civilians, injured in a brutal terrorist attack on Saturday in North Waziristan, located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security sources confirmed to media.
The attack targeted a military unit engaged in bomb disposal operations at Khadi Market, within the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. According to security sources, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bomb-disposal team’s vehicle. This was followed by a barrage of gunfire from militants, resulting in the deaths of 13 soldiers and leaving 10 others wounded.
In addition to the soldiers, 19 civilians, including women and children, were also caught in the crossfire and sustained injuries.
Rescue teams, along with security forces, swiftly arrived at the scene to evacuate the casualties, transporting the bodies and the wounded to nearby hospitals. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.
The banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), through its faction Usood-ul-Harb, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Authorities have cordoned off the area, launching a search operation to track down the perpetrators. However, as of now, there has been no official statement from the government or the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistan Army.
