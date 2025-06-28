EA Therapeutic Health Receives $20,000 Grant From The Hartford

Aidan Falcon (left) is surprised with his own custom-fit adaptive sports equipment thanks to a grant from The Hartford. Pictured with him is Julia Ray (Move United) and Melanie Brennan (EA CEO)

Company surprises local youth athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

- Aidan Falcon, high school wheelchair basketball athleteROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EA Therapeutic Health, a non-profit organization based in Rochester, was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled EA Therapeutic Health, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase several adaptive trail hybrid wheelchair bicycles for their summer inclusive biking program.The Hartford also surprised Aidan Falcon, a high school wheelchair basketball athlete, with a customized sport wheelchair. These specialized chairs are essential for safe and effective participation in adaptive sports but can be expensive, creating financial barriers.”I want to go to college for wheelchair basketball, and having this chair helps me practice and improve on my own. I don't have to rely on borrowed chairs from a city more than an hour away anymore, which makes transportation easier too,” Falcon said following the announcement.Melanie Brennan, PT, DPT Founder and CEO of EA Therapeutic Health, also at the event added,“EA Therapeutic Health is a proud member of Move United. Our adaptive sports programs provide recreational and social engagement opportunities for many adaptive athletes and community members throughout southeast Minnesota We are grateful to The Hartford and Move United in their support of purchasing essential tools to make our programs possible as well as their help to make a dream come true for Aidan.”EA Therapeutic Health serves more than 200 athletes annually through their many therapeutic wellness and recreation programs including Forever Strong therapeutic personal training, wheelchair basketball, and many inclusive wellness classes for individuals living with physical mobility and health challenges.

