Trump declares US has bombed nuclear locations in Iran
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that American forces launched a major strike on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, marking a significant escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel. Posting early Sunday on Truth Social, Trump stated that the attacks targeted Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—key locations in Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Trump described the operation as a success, highlighting the use of B-2 stealth bombers equipped with bunker-buster munitions and U.S. submarines that fired dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles. The president said that a “full payload of bombs” was dropped on the Fordow facility and confirmed that all aircraft had exited Iranian airspace safely.
He commended the U.S. military for executing the mission, calling it an unparalleled show of strength. “There is no other military in the world that could have done this,” Trump said, while also calling for Iran to de-escalate, adding, “It is time for peace.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the U.S. strikes, labeling them a breach of international law and treaties. He asserted that Iran would take necessary steps to protect its sovereignty and national interests.
Earlier warnings from Iran’s military cautioned foreign powers—especially the U.S.—against interfering, vowing to target any hostile forces or weapons shipments destined for Israel.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi movement issued a threat that American naval vessels in the Red Sea would become targets if the U.S. escalated its involvement further.
The U.S. strikes come in the wake of Israel’s June 13 launch of Operation Rising Lion, which Israel claims is a preemptive move to block Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran, which insists its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, responded to the Israeli attacks with a series of missile and drone counterstrikes.
