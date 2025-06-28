Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump’s envoy pressures Musk to give free Starlink to ‘friends’ in Iran

2025-06-28 04:47:41
(MENAFN) Richard Grenell, the U.S. Presidential Envoy for Special Missions under Donald Trump, has called on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to offer free Starlink internet access across Iran. Citing limited access to information, Grenell appealed on social media for Musk to enable the satellite service so his “friends inside Iran” could stay connected. He also suggested public donations could help support the effort.

The request comes in the wake of a U.S. missile and airstrike operation targeting three Iranian nuclear sites, shortly after Israel initiated its own offensive against Iran. Despite Musk previously indicating that Starlink is technically available in the region ("the beams are on"), users still need specialized satellite terminals to access the network.

Starlink, initially developed to deliver high-speed internet to underserved areas, has increasingly played a vital role in military operations. The Ukrainian armed forces, for example, rely heavily on Starlink for battlefield communications and drone operations—a reliance Musk said is so deep that losing the service could collapse their entire front line.

The situation in Iran has become more dire since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13. Reports claim Mossad activated sleeper agents who used drones to sabotage internal defenses. In response, Iranian authorities have tightened control over internet access and advised citizens to remove apps like WhatsApp, accusing them of being tools for Israeli surveillance.

Grenell, formerly U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence, is now deeply involved in managing sensitive international matters for Trump, including covert diplomacy. Musk has not yet publicly responded to his request.

