UN Chief Applauds Landmark DRC-Rwanda Peace Agreement
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the signing of a landmark peace agreement on Friday between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, a deal mediated by the United States and finalized in Washington, DC.
In a statement, Guterres remarked, "This Agreement is a significant step towards de-escalation, peace and stability in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region."
Acknowledging the critical role of Qatar and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, who served as the African Union's mediator, Guterres highlighted the collaborative efforts of five key co-facilitators from the East African Community and Southern African Development Community.
“I urge the parties to honor in full the commitments they have undertaken in the Peace Agreement and pursuant to Security Council resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures,” Guterres added.
The UN, through its MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in Congo, remains "fully committed" to assisting in the agreement's implementation, in close partnership with the African Union, regional stakeholders, and international allies.
The agreement was officially signed during a ceremony attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of both African nations, marking a pivotal moment to end years of intense conflict that has displaced over 7.8 million people, according to UN estimates.
