As Vin Diesel's Son Turns 18 He Says 'Being Your Father Has Been One Of The Greatest Experiences'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor Vin Diesel's son Vincent Sinclair is officially an adult now as he celebrated his eighteenth birthday on Saturday.

Commmorating his little one's new journey into adulthood, the 'Fast & Furious' actor penned a nostalgic note on his official IG. He wrote, "Dear Son, Eighteen years ago, I could hold you in my arms, haha.. all nine pounds of you. I knew then you were destined to be a gentle giant. Today, watching you step into manhood, that prediction has come true."

'The Pacifier' actor also shared an adorable throwback photo holding his little one in his arms. The image showed Diesel adoring his little bundle of joy.

Reliving some precious moments from Vincent's childhood, Diesel added, "From you learning to swim with me there to catch you, to watching you go from riding bicycles to driving with confidence... Through quiet moments on film sets where you observed and learned, to discovering our rich Scottish and Zulu heritage together, you've developed not just skills but character. Every experience, from moonlit ocean conversations on a canoe, to family stories around fires... they have shaped you into someone who understands that true strength protects, wisdom listens, and gentleness leads."

"The many paths you've crossed with different cultures and people, each encounter has expanded your heart and deepened your empathy. You naturally use your size and presence to make others feel safe rather than intimidated, your voice to encourage rather than diminish," he wrote, proud of the man his son has become.

"As you step into adulthood, I see a man ready to use his strength and wisdom to protect those who have no voice, to unite rather than divide. Keep being that gentle giant who makes everyone feel valued, because the world needs your unique blend of strength, compassion, and heart.

Happy 18th birthday, son. Being your father has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. With boundless love and pride, Dad," Diesel concluded his post.