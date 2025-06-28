Turkmen MFA, UKEF Explore New Avenues For Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mahri Byashimova held a meeting with a delegation from UK Export Finance (UKEF), headed by Şebnem Alp, Regional Head for Türkiye, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The parties engaged in a discourse aimed at optimizing synergies in the domains of commerce, fiscal dynamics, and capital allocation strategies. Focused scrutiny was directed towards the operationalization of infrastructural and export-centric ventures in Turkmenistan, with UKEF articulating its preparedness to investigate fiscal frameworks to underpin these initiatives.



At the conclusion of the meeting, both stakeholders reiterated their reciprocal commitment to enhancing the collaborative alliance and fostering sustainable economic synergies via co-developed initiatives.