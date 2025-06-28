This Is Politics, Not Devotion: Dilip Ghosh Slams CM Banerjee Over Digha Rath Yatra
Accusing the Trinamool of politicising religion, Ghosh dismissed the event as a“political gathering disguised as a religious ceremony.”
Dilip Ghosh said,“The Rath Yatra taking place in Digha is not a religious event, it's a political gathering with a clear political agenda."
“Otherwise, without any proper system, devotion, or true faith, why would lakhs of people rush to touch the Lord's chariot or offerings, as if their lives would be redeemed? Here, police are seen trampling people underfoot, and Madam is riding over them on the chariot,” he claimed.
Ghosh alleged that Trinamool treats religion as a mere tool for vote-bank politics.“The party here has no real regard for religion, they treat it as just a tool for their political journey. Today, leaders are wearing skull caps and offering namaz; tomorrow, they're putting on tilak and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or joining Ram Mandir processions. It's all pretence,” he remarked.
He further accused the TMC of hypocrisy, claiming they were“building a Jagannath temple just to make people believe they're Hindu and win Hindu votes,” while the real plight of Hindus in rural Bengal is ignored.
“The Hindu community, especially in villages, is facing harassment and oppression. The incidents in Murshidabad and Malda are not forgotten,” he added.
The comments come a day after Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rath Yatra from the newly-constructed Jagannath Dham temple in Digha's Purba Medinipur district.
The Chief Minister, along with several Cabinet ministers, participated in the traditional rituals, including sweeping the road before the chariots with a golden broom, performing 'aarti', and ceremonially pulling the ropes of the three chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment