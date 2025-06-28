Harvesting Campaign Underway In Three Regions Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrainian farmers have started the harvesting campaign. As of June 27, 2025, a total of 74.3 thousand hectares were threshed and 188.1 thousand tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops were gathered. The harvesting of rapeseed has also started,” the report states.

In particular, farmers already gathered 22.4 thousand tonnes of wheat from 10.5 thousand hectares, 151.6 thousand tonnes of barley from 55.4 thousand hectares, and 14.2 thousand tonnes of peas from 8.4 thousand hectares.

The harvesting campaign is underway in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Odesa region took the lead with 132.3 thousand tonnes of grain and leguminous crops gathered, followed by the Mykolaiv region (43.7 thousand tonnes) and the Dnipropetrovsk region (8.3 thousand tonnes).

The harvesting of rapeseed has started in the Mykolaiv and Odesa region. A total of 4.2 thousand hectares were threshed.

A reminder that, as of June 6, 2025, Ukraine's spring sowing campaign ended. A total of 5.6 million hectares across the country were sown with spring grain and leguminous crops.