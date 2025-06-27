Qatar To Host Finals Of 2025 FIFA Confederations Cup For Second Consecutive Year
Zurich: FIFA announced today that Qatar will host the final three matches of the 2025 FIFA Confederations Cup this December, for the second consecutive year.
FIFA said in a statement that the tournament is scheduled to kick off on September 14 when Egypt's Pyramids FC (CAF Champions League winners) hosts New Zealand's Auckland City FC (Oceania champions).
The winner will face Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli SC in the second match of the tournament on September 23 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, with the winner advancing to the final stage, which will be held in Qatar.
FIFA indicated that the three final matches to be hosted by Qatar will begin on December 10 with the Copa Americas match between Mexico's Cruz Azul (CONCACAF champions) and the South American champions, whose identity will be determined later.
The second match, scheduled for December 13, for the Challenge Cup, will be between the winner of the Americas Cup match and the winner of the match between Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia and the winner of the match between Pyramids FC and Auckland City.
This match will be the semi-final of the tournament. The competition will conclude with the Confederations Cup final on December 17, when Paris Saint-Germain (the European champions) will face the winner of the semi-final match.
Qatar hosted the three final matches of the last edition of the 2024 FIFA Confederations Cup, under its new format.
Real Madrid won the title after defeating Pachuca of Mexico 3-0 at Lusail Stadium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment