Qatar To Host Finals Of 2025 FIFA Confederations Cup For Second Consecutive Year

Zurich: FIFA announced today that Qatar will host the final three matches of the 2025 FIFA Confederations Cup this December, for the second consecutive year.



FIFA said in a statement that the tournament is scheduled to kick off on September 14 when Egypt's Pyramids FC (CAF Champions League winners) hosts New Zealand's Auckland City FC (Oceania champions).



The winner will face Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli SC in the second match of the tournament on September 23 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, with the winner advancing to the final stage, which will be held in Qatar.



FIFA indicated that the three final matches to be hosted by Qatar will begin on December 10 with the Copa Americas match between Mexico's Cruz Azul (CONCACAF champions) and the South American champions, whose identity will be determined later.



The second match, scheduled for December 13, for the Challenge Cup, will be between the winner of the Americas Cup match and the winner of the match between Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia and the winner of the match between Pyramids FC and Auckland City.



This match will be the semi-final of the tournament. The competition will conclude with the Confederations Cup final on December 17, when Paris Saint-Germain (the European champions) will face the winner of the semi-final match.



Qatar hosted the three final matches of the last edition of the 2024 FIFA Confederations Cup, under its new format.



Real Madrid won the title after defeating Pachuca of Mexico 3-0 at Lusail Stadium.