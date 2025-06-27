DXB Set For Summer Surge With Over 3.4 Million Guests Expected In The Season Kick-Off

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2025: Dubai International (DXB) is entering a period of sustained peak operations, with more than 3.4 million guests expected to travel through the airport between 27 June and 9 July 2025.

Daily volumes are forecast to average over 265,000 with the busiest day on 5 July for both departures and transfer traffic. Dubai Airports, alongside its stakeholders, has activated an integrated summer readiness plan to ensure guest journeys remain safe and efficient.

While the wider regional situation has led to some delays and cancellations across the network, the oneDXB community has been working around the clock to support guests, provide welfare, and maintain service continuity. Supported by a real-time monitoring and predictive system to optimise manpower and resource utilisation. DXB continues to monitor the situation in close coordination with authorities and airline partners, prioritising the safety of all guests and employees on the ground and through to take-off.



For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

Arrive no earlier than three hours before departure.

Utilise online check-in, self-service kiosks and bag drop at DXB Terminal 3.

DUBZ provides home check-in and baggage collection services, allowing guests to complete their airport formalities from the comfort of their home or hotel.

Stay informed on flight and gate updates with DXB Express Maps, the wayfinding platform that helps you navigate the airport with a quick QR code scan and search.

Enhanced support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards from trained staff, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in DXB Terminal 2. Once at the airport, travellers can enjoy DXB's full range of facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before their flight.

Guests departing in the coming days are encouraged to follow these key tips to ensure a smoother airport experience:



Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai's airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service, and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history.

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

