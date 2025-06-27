Moscow's Hand Visible Behind Misunderstandings Between Ukrainians And Poles Poturaiev

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Mykyta Poturaiev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent during the Warsaw International Conference“Resilience. Recovery. Future: Culture in the Recovery of Ukraine”.

The politician noted the professional and constructive cooperation between Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications and Poland's Ministry of Culture and National Heritage in fostering historical dialogue-particularly in the joint search and exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy.

“This is calm, professional work conducted in line with established standards and with deep respect for the victims of this tragedy-both Polish and Ukrainian. I would strongly oppose any attempt to quantify the victims, because every civilian life lost-whether a child, a woman, or an elderly person-is deeply significant. These lives represent the most painful part of this tragedy,” Poturaiev said.

While constructive dialogue and joint historical research are ongoing between Ukraine and Poland, there has also been a troubling rise in anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland-driven not by history, but by political motives, he noted.

“When the memory of the Volyn tragedy becomes a tool for political gain, I find it deeply troubling. Such actions risk triggering unpredictable consequences-not only for Ukraine and Poland individually, but for the relationship between our nations as a whole,” he said.

In his opinion, Ukrainian and Polish officials must remain acutely aware that past misunderstandings and hostilities between their nations have repeatedly led to the loss of statehood.

“I believe this lesson should already be learned. In Ukraine, we certainly have. I hope Poland remembers it too-it's hardly been forgotten,” he emphasized.

Poturaiev added that Russia is deliberately inflaming historical tensions between Ukraine and Poland, stating that“Moscow's hand is clearly visible behind this.” He added that this tactic is not limited to Ukrainian-Polish relations. Russia employs similar strategies across Europe-stoking economic anxieties and manufacturing crises tied to Ukraine-in an effort to destabilize unity and sow division.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy underscored the importance of continued Ukrainian-Polish cooperation in researching wartime gravesites. He emphasized that this work must be carried out with dignity and a commitment to remembering each victim by name.

“But we must also remember all those whom Russia killed in both countries-when it sought to turn us, Poles and Ukrainians alike, into communists,” Poturaiev said, highlighting that both nations endured profound human losses at the hands of Moscow at different points in history.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine granted Poland permission to conduct exhumation work on the remains of Polish soldiers killed in 1939 and buried in the former village of Zboiska, now within the city limits of Lviv.

Earlier, on April 24, a joint Ukrainian-Polish team began exhumation work in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region. The team uncovered the remains of 42 individuals, which are scheduled to be reburied this summer in Puzhnyky.

DNA analysis of the exhumed remains is currently underway and is expected to take several months to complete.