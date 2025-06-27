Sam Altman, Brad Smith And 2,400+ Attendees Join G42's 'Supercharged' AI Summit



Celebrated G42's 7th anniversary and its rise as a global AI leader, now 25,000+ employees strong worldwide

Top headline sessions featured UAE leaders, including H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, in health, cybersecurity, space, and youth development Focus was on Responsible AI, and AI for Good, particularly how the 'Intelligence Grid' must include the Global South

Abu Dhabi, UAE – June 2025: Earlier this week, G42's flagship event, Supercharged, concluded in Abu Dhabi with record-breaking scale and ambition, bringing together over 2,400+ employees, partners, and global leaders for a day of boundary-pushing dialogue and collaboration.





Marking seven years since G42's founding, this year's edition celebrated the group's evolution into a global AI leader, highlighting major milestones such as the launch of Stargate UAE and the 5GW UAE–U.S. AI Campus. Framed around the theme“Building the Intelligence Grid: The Present and Future of AI-Enabled Civilizations,” the event explored how G42 is turning AI into a real-world super-utility: always on, always learning, and designed to serve. The day featured headline conversations with global tech leaders including Microsoft President Brad Smith and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who both joined virtually, alongside influential voices from across government, industry, and science, such as H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health (DoH) – Abu Dhabi, H.E. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity at the UAE Government, H.E. Eng. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General, UAE Space Agency, H.E. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, and H.E. Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Executive Director of Digital Health, DoH – Abu Dhabi.

International Partnerships OpenAI, Microsoft Endorse G42 Partnership

Caption: Sam Altman, Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, speaking live to Peng Xiao at Supercharged Caption: Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, speaking to Peng Xiao as part of a pre-recorded session

In addition to speaking about Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, also reflected on the early partnership with G42. He noted that G42 recognized the vast potential of AI to become a platform more transformative than anything before it, and understood that building such a platform would require a fundamentally different approach, one designed to bring intelligence to billions of people around the world, Brad Smith, Vice Chair & President of Microsoft, and G42 Board Member, emphasized that the $1.5 billion investment in G42 was more than a financial decision, it was a deliberate commitment to a company, its people, and a broader partnership with the UAE. He noted that both he and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believe in the strength of the relationship with G42 now more than ever, two years into the journey.

Business Update Building the 'Intelligence Grid'

Caption: Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, providing a birds-eye-view of G42's startegic priorites

In a sweeping and deeply reflective keynote address, G42 Group CEO Peng Xiao called on global partners and employees to embrace artificial intelligence as humanity's most consequential opportunity, and responsibility. Against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and scientific possibility, Xiao urged the audience to see AI not merely as a technological tool, but as an alternative form of intelligence capable of elevating civilization itself.“We are entering the golden age of intelligence,” he said, pointing to the convergence of infrastructure, compute, and talent as key to unlocking AI's full societal impact. He highighted that central to G42's future is the Stargate UAE project, and the recently announced 5GW UAE-U.S. AI campus. As G42 marks its seventh anniversary, Xiao positioned the company not as a technology vendor, but as a system-level architect for an AI-powered future, one that requires global cooperation, relentless innovation, and an unwavering commitment to human meaning, purpose, and progress. During the event, Xiao remarked that he would prefer AI to stand for“Alternative Intelligence” or“Accelerated Intelligence”, reflecting a more dynamic and human-centric view of the technology's potential, rather than the commonly used term“Artificial Intelligence.”

Catalyst Award Marty Edelman receives first Catalyst Award

Caption: Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer at G42, and Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at G42, are handing the first-ever Catalyst Award to Marty Edelman for his lifetime achivements

Marty Edelman, G42's Group General Counsel and a long-time advisor to Abu Dhabi's leadership, was honored with the first-ever G42 Catalyst Award, a lifetime achievement recognition celebrating Edelman's pivotal role in shaping G42's most consequential global partnerships. From forging foundational ties with U.S. technology leaders like Microsoft and OpenAI to co-chairing the newly launched G42 Europe & UK unit, Edelman has helped anchor the company's international credibility and strategic reach. As recently highlighted in Bloomberg, Edelman is recognized as a rare and trusted voice helping bridge U.S. and UAE interests, a“catalyst” behind G42's most ambitious global moves. In response to receiving the award and highlighting the importance of a human centric approach to the development of AI, Marty Edeman maintained,“progress without purpose, and purpose without values, is a race with no finish line. As we navigate an era shaped by visionary leaders like Peng and Sam it's vital to remember that without us, there is no them. Leadership matters, but so does followership. I'm proud to be the number one follower of our CEO, and grateful to learn something new every single day.”

Healthcare & Longevity “Healthy living should be a birthright, not a privilege”, says H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori

Caption: H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH-Abu Dhabi, speaking about how Abu Dhabi is building the most advanced health system Caption: Panel with leading experts from DoH – Abu Dhabi, Singularity University, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and M42

H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH – Abu Dhabi, set the tone for the longevity conversation, declaring that extended, healthy living should be a birthright, not a privilege. He detailed how Abu Dhabi is building one of the world's most intelligent health systems, integrating AI, genomics, and population-wide data to predict, prevent, and personalize care long before symptoms appear. From lowering cancer screening ages to redesigning neighborhoods for better well-being, he emphasized that healthspan is being extended by design, not chance him, H.E. Ibrahim Al Jallaf spotlighted the Department's real-time, AI-powered approach to health risk management, while Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, urged a shift from“caring for the sick to caring for life.” Dimitris Moulavasilis, CEO of M42, showcased how AI, wearables, and genomics are already driving lower mortality and precision care across their global network, proof that intelligent health infrastructure is already saving lives. Meanwhile, Dr. Tiffany Vora, a pioneer in longevity science from Singularity University, challenged the audience to rethink aging and equity in healthcare. She called for global collaboration and inclusive innovation to make longevity a public good.

Sector Focus Goverment, Energy, and Space

Caption: H.E. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security of the UAE, on stage lauding the UAE's recent successes in the space of cyper security Caption: Magdalena Konig, General Counsel at AIQ, Chris Midgley, SVP External Environment at ADNOC, Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, and Andy Hock, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Cerebras Systems (virtually) Caption: Talal Al Kaissi, EVP Chief Government Affairs & Partnerships Officer at Core42, H.E. Eng. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General, UAE Space Agency, Greg Wyler, CEO of E-Space, and Karim Sabbagh, MD of Space42

H.E. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE, highlighted the nation's recent milestones in cybersecurity and its growing global leadership in digital trust and resilience. H.E. Eng. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, joined the session“Intelligence From Space: The New Frontiers on Earth” to share how space-based intelligence is driving progress across key sectors. Other key discussions included“AI-Native Nations: Smarter Lives Unlocked,” which explored how countries are embedding AI into national systems, and“The AI Energy Nexus: Long Live Electric Dreams,” focusing on how AI is revolutionizing the future of clean energy.

Technology We are seeing a shift to 'Tech Made in Abu Dhabi'

Caption: Alex Kipman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Analog on stage at Supercharged Caption: Robots dancing in-sync to Queen's“Don't Stop Me Now” on stage

Bridging the physical and digital world, Alex Kipman, the visionary founder of Analog and former Microsoft executive behind HoloLens, declared that“Abu Dhabi is no longer importing innovation, it's producing it.” Part of the G42 ecosystem, Kipman is leading Analog to develop AI-native, edge-computing technologies that are built in Abu Dhabi and designed for the world. His remarks underscored the UAE's shift from tech consumer to tech creator, with Analog at the forefront of building smart systems across mobility, energy, healthcare, and urban infrastructure showcased live demos of Analog's latest AI-native, edge-computing solutions, highlighting how the UAE is building technology for global deployment. In a crowd-pleasing moment, eight robodogs performed a perfectly synchronized dance to Queen's“Don't Stop Me Now,” offering a glimpse into the immersive, real-world applications of Analog's tech.

Responsible AI Building Responsible AI for an Inclusive Future

Caption: Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, H.E. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, Baroness Joanna Shields, CEO of Precognition, Dr. Andrew Jackson, Group Chief Responsible AI Officer at G42, and Natasha Crampton, VP Chief Responsible AI Officer (virtually)

A powerhouse panel led by Faheem Ahamed tackled one of the most pressing challenges of our time on how to embed responsibility into AI by design. H.E. Ahmed Al Shamsi emphasized the UAE's proactive approach to using AI as a tool for preserving and amplifying culture, while Dr. Andrew Jackson highlighted how G42 is localizing large language models to represent voices from the Global South. Meanwhile, Baroness Joanna Shields called for governance to be hardwired into AI systems from the start, not as an afterthought but as a foundation for inclusive progress. Joining remotely, Microsoft's Chief Responsible AI Officer Natasha Crampton shared how close collaboration with G42 is helping scale responsible AI practices globally. The session also spotlighted the upcoming initiatives by the Responsible AI Future Foundation and the AI for Good Lab, including Bee:Wild and climate-focused AI tools, culminating in a global convening on November 5 in Abu Dhabi.

AI for Good G42 airs teaser of Bee:wild documentary supported by Angelina Julie, Ellie Golding, and Leonardo Di Caprio

Caption: Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, presenting Bee:Wild's latest documentary on stage.

In a powerful session on responsible AI, G42's Faheem Ahamed unveiled the story behind Bee:wild, a unique and first-of-its-kind initiative that applies frontier technologies to an urgent ecological crisis: the collapse of global pollinator populations. From deploying geospatial intelligence via Space42 to decoding pollinator biology through M42's multi-omics platforms, Bee:Wild exemplified how AI can serve both planet and people. Supported by a growing global coalition, including social impact filmmakers and voices like Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio, the initiative aims to make the science accessible, the data actionable, and the story unforgettable. “Responsible AI means more than smart systems, it means conscious contribution,” said Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at G42.“Bee:wild is proof that AI can do more than disrupt, it can restore. It's a reminder that intelligence without intent is just code, but intelligence with care can change the world.”

Human Capital & Talent AI-Powered Teams, Not Titles, Define Work

Caption: Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Human Capital & Culture Officer Caption: Josh Bersin, HR thought leaders joined virtually speaking to Maymee

Talking to Maymee Kurian Group Chief Human Capital & Culture Officer at G42 about AI-first organizations, global HR thought leader Josh Bersin joined virtually to explore how AI is transforming the operating system of modern organizations, from rigid hierarchies to dynamic, team-based models. Bersin introduced the concept of the“super worker”, individuals empowered by AI to move fluidly across projects, guided by skills and purpose, not job titles. He emphasized that while AI may automate routine tasks, it amplifies the importance of complex problem-solving, human empathy, and creative thinking fast-moving, AI-powered companies like G42, Bersin advised embracing agile talent systems, prioritizing cultural alignment in partnerships, and building a resilient, purpose-driven culture. In a world of intelligent machines, human adaptability, curiosity, and emotional intelligence will remain the strategic edge.

Marketing & Branding G42 unveils brand refresh and new Intelligence Grid Immersive Digital Experience

G42 unveiled a light brand refresh and introduced its upcoming AI-powered website, designed to deliver fully intuitive, personalized experiences. Launching later this year, the platform will use advanced voice and text prompting to guide users through tailored content, bringing G42's Intelligence Grid 2.0 to life as a truly personal interface for discovery and insight.

Event Management G42 brings the largest ever screen and the most advanced sound system to the UAE

Caption: A view of the 150m mega LED screen from the back of the event

Supercharged 2025 delivered many firsts, but none more striking than the immersive experience created through visuals and sound. The event set a new benchmark in the region for production quality, combining stadium-scale engineering with brand storytelling. At its heart: 150 meters of LED screen across five main displays, with a resolution of 34,800 pixels (the equivalent of ten 4K TVs in a row). Eight custom-built kinetic triangles, representing G42's portfolio companies, were suspended on a concert-grade Kinesis rig, flying and rotating in choreographed formations, an ambitious feat usually reserved for global music acts. On the audio front, Supercharged featured the UAE's largest-ever installation of the d&b Soundscape system, delivering hyper-precise 3D audio far beyond the capabilities of Dolby Atmos. This allowed sound to move fluidly across the venue, syncing perfectly with the visuals for a fully immersive environment. The entire production, executed by a 535-person, setting a new standard for what corporate events can be.

Employee Engagement 2,400+ Employees and Partners wanted to hear from Peng

Caption: (left) Aerial view of the stage where Peng Xiao held his keynote speech; (right) five lucky UAE university students met G42's Group CEO backstage