Twin Siblings Begin Magical Journey In New Fantasy Book: Animal Warriors A Call Comes

Cover of Animal Warriors: The Adventures of Ejike and Chikere – A Call Comes, the first book in a fantasy series by Spot Johnie Marx. Follow Black twin siblings as they answer a mysterious call and discover their connection to animals and hidden realms.

Ejike and Mel pause in a bustling museum as a mysterious voice calls out, marking the start of an unforgettable journey in Animal Warriors: The Adventures of Ejike and Chikere, the latest culturally rich children's book by Spot Johnie Marx.

Ejike and Chikere walk home from school, puzzled by the same mysterious voice calling their names. This moment deepens the mystery in Animal Warriors: The Adventures of Ejike and Chikere – A Call Comes by Spot Johnie Marx.

A richly illustrated fantasy for ages 6–11, with diverse characters and themes of courage, secrecy, and self-trust.

- Spot Johnie MarxHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A captivating new children's book is making waves in the literary world, combining rich cultural themes, fantasy adventure, and beautiful illustrations.“Animal Warriors: Adventures of Ejike and Chikere – A Call Comes” invites readers ages 7–10 into a world where ordinary twin siblings must answer an extraordinary call-one that could change the course of their lives and the future of otherworldly dimensions.Written by Spot Johnie Marx , a Houston-based educator and publisher at Lone Blue Wolf Publishing, the book centers on Ejike and Chikere, school-aged Black twins who find themselves faced with a life-changing decision: whether to leave the comforts of family and friends behind to follow a mysterious call into the unknown. With school, friendships, and personal safety weighing on their minds, the twins must learn to trust their instincts, embrace courage, and navigate a realm where animal communication and secrecy are keys to survival.The first in a progressive series, A Call Comes blends imaginative storytelling with culturally inclusive characters and ethical dilemmas that young readers can relate to. The book explores themes of bravery, secrecy, rule-following, and the delicate balance between obedience and destiny. It features 44 pages of original content and vivid illustrations that reflect the diversity of its characters and readers."This story is more than an adventure-it's about becoming who you're meant to be, even when the path is unclear, while honoring the lessons of your home, culture, and family."Perfect for classroom libraries, parent-child reading, and fans of fantasy grounded in real-world values, Animal Warriors is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions, in addition to other major online book retailers.Book Details:.Book Title: Animal Warriors: Adventures of Ejike and Chikere – A Call Comes.Author: Spot Johnie Marx.Publisher: Lone Blue Wolf Publishing.ISBN: 978-1-958621-01-3.Page Count: 44.Genre: Children's Fantasy / AdventureAbout Lone Blue Wolf Publishing:Lone Blue Wolf Publishing is an independent Black-owned publishing company dedicated to producing imaginative, culturally rich stories for young readers. Based in Houston, Texas, the company champions diverse voices and storytelling that inspires curiosity, courage, and cultural pride.

Animal Warriors The Adventures of Ejike and Chikere: A Call Comes [Book Trailer]

