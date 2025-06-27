The Endpoint Detection & Response Solutions Users Report Stand Up To Today's Threats: New Rankings Published By Info-Tech Research Group For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EDR solutions are critical for identifying, analyzing, and neutralizing cyber threats across devices and networks. As cyberattacks grow more complex and persistent, organizations are looking beyond basic antivirus tools and considering adoption of platforms that offer real-time visibility, automation, and rapid incident response.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likeliness to recommend, features scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 512 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top EDR software providers for the 2025 Endpoint Detection & Response Data Quadrant report.

The 2025 Endpoint Detection & Response - Champions are as follows:



ThreatDown EDR , 9.1 CS, ranked high for its effective whitelisting and blacklisting capabilities.

Crowdstrike Falcon Platform , 8.9 CS, ranked high for its robust intrusion detection and prevention features.

Defender for Endpoint , 8.6 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

Singularity Platform , 8.4 CS, ranked high for its strong continuous monitoring functionality. Huntress Security Platform , 8.3 CS, ranked high for its dependable automated threat response tools.

The insights are published to support organizations evaluating solutions to strengthen threat detection, streamline incident response, and enhance overall cybersecurity posture.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best 2025 Endpoint Detection & Response Software Solutions

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group