3 Big Clues John Cena Could Drop The Undisputed WWE Title At Night Of Champions 2025

John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign might be in danger at Night of Champions. Here are three big signs fans shouldn't ignore.

On SmackDown, John Cena embarrassed CM Punk. After their confrontation ended with an Attitude Adjustment through a table and a nod to Punk's infamous Pipebomb, the angle clearly favored Cena. WWE rarely buries top stars twice in a row. If Punk doesn't respond strongly before Night of Champions, a title win might be his only redemption arc.

Seth Rollins, holding the Money in the Bank contract, didn't stay quiet when Cena vs. Punk was announced. He sent a warning shot with a surprise appearance and has kept both superstars on edge. With tension still unresolved between Rollins and Punk, and Cena's bold claims about“ruining wrestling,” a shock cash-in feels more possible than ever.

At the SummerSlam Kick-Off show, Cena refused to answer questions about his recent heelish behavior. But what caught attention was his cryptic message to“keep watching.” WWE has a habit of using these hints to foreshadow big twists, and a title loss for Cena could be the unexpected moment fans are being led to expect.