Saudi Arabia Denounces Jewish Setters' Violence Against Civilians In W. Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 27 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the continued violence perpetrated by Jewish settlers under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
Citing the deadly unprovoked attacks on residents of Kafr Malik village to the east of Ramallah, the Ministry reiterated in a statement on Friday the Kingdom's condemnation of all forms of violence against unarmed civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including camps of displaced persons.
The Kingdom stresses the need to exert all efforts to provide protection for Palestinian civilians and enable the Palestinian people to exercise all their legitimate rights, the Saudi Press Agency quoted the statement as saying.
The Kingdom calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities and put an end to Israeli violations of international laws, according to the statement. (end)
