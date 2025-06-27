Zelensky Orders Preparation Of Long-Term Moratorium On Business Inspections
“I have already instructed preparations for a decision on a long-term moratorium on business inspections - to protect businesses from any pressure by unscrupulous individuals in various positions,” Zelensky stated.
He emphasized that Ukraine has strong economic potential, but it needs clear regulatory frameworks to unleash that strength.
“Ukraine can be much stronger economically. To achieve this, we must unleash more ideas and entrepreneurial talent. This requires proper conditions: clear limits on government interference, minimal and rational regulation, and strong state advocacy for Ukrainian business on the global stage,” he added.Read also: Ukraine synchronizing sanctions against Russia with international partners – Zelensky on NSDC decision
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in November 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed amendments to the Tax Code and the law on the Unified Social Contribution, which lifted the earlier moratorium on tax inspections.
