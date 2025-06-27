Ukraine Hits Four Russian Su-34 Warplanes At Marinovka Airbase

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the mission results via Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The operation aimed at reducing Russia's capabilities to launch air strikes and bombard Ukraine's territory.

The mission was executed by the Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other elements of the Defense Forces.

According to tentative reports, four Su-34 fighter-bombers were hit, as well as a maintenance and repair base.

The General Staff emphasizes that Russia's Su-34s are the main tactical aircraft involved in missile and bomb strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements. The invaders use these aircraft to drop guided bombs, including those with glide and correction modules.

The damage assessment effort is still underway, the General Staff noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the number and scale of strikes against targets deep in Russia's territory will increase.

