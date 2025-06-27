Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin: NATO Warplanes In Estonia A Direct Threat To Russia


2025-06-27 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 27 (KUNA) -- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Estonia's plan to host NATO aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons represents a direct threat to Russia.
In a press release, Peskov said the move raises serious concerns for Moscow, stressing that the presence of such aircraft near Russia's borders can only be seen as a direct threat.
He added that Russia's relations with the Baltic States are nearly nonexistent, making further deterioration difficult, noting that that Moscow has virtually no political communication with these countries, including Estonia.
Earlier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said Estonia is ready to host F-35 jets capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, noting they had been stationed there before and would soon return to defend its airspace. (end)
