EVA Air Celebrates 10 Years Of Flying The Houston-Taipei Route Deepening The Connection Between Taiwan And The United States

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "EVA Air is the only airline in Taiwan that flies to and from Houston. As an important bridge connecting the two destinations, early on, we signed an agreement with Visit Houston to put in resources to develop the travel market. After 10 years of hard work from both sides, our Houston flight frequency has grown from three flights per week to daily service," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "Through EVA Air's extensive flight network, passengers can easily connect via Taipei to major cities across Asia. This advantage ensures an average of 90% load factor for this route, which is the result of our tireless efforts. We are grateful for the support given by our partners and the Houston community, and we remain committed to supporting the growth of the economic, trade, and tourism market."

"EVA Air has proudly contributed to Houston's growth and economic strength over the past decade through its continuous daily non-stop service between Houston and Taipei," said Houston City Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum. "EVA Air's service enhances Houston's position as an international gateway and provides the community with ongoing opportunities to expand cultural and business ties with Taiwan and other parts of Asia. We congratulate EVA Air on this milestone and wish them continued success in the years ahead."

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of EVA Air's service to Houston, a milestone that both the mayor and mayor pro tem deeply value. To honor this occasion and foster further collaboration, Houston First coordinated efforts across its departments," said Houston First President & CEO Michael Heckman. "Thanks to EVA Air's contribution, I'm pleased to share that Houston welcomed over 2.6 million tourists in 2023, an achievement that means a great deal to us. Through EVA Air's global flight network, passengers can connect to destinations worldwide. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working toward even greater success in the next decade."

To recognize EVA Air's efforts over the past 10 years and affirm the strong friendship built through close cooperation, Houston City Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum personally presented a "Proclamation," which was accepted by EVA Air President Clay Sun. This is the highest certification given by Houston officials to private companies, representing the appreciation and recognition of more than three million Houston residents. It honors EVA Air's significant contributions to the city's tourism industry, economic and trade development, and cultural exchanges over the past decade. In return, EVA Air presented a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft model, which symbolizes good wishes to the world and represents the everlasting friendship between EVA Air and Houston, working together toward a bright future.

EVA Air invited guests from local passenger and cargo business partners to attend the press conference. To further strengthen the connection between both parties, the Houston Zoo was chosen as the event venue for two key reasons. First, the zoo will gift a male bongo antelope to the Taipei Zoo. A memorandum of cooperation (MOU) was signed by EVA Air President Clay Sun and the Houston Zoo Animal Programs Vice President Kevin Hodge, with Houston City Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, Houston First President & CEO Michael Heckman, Houston Airport System Director of Aviation Jim Szczesniak and Taipei Zoo CEO of the Conservation and Research Center & Spokesperson Eric Tsao serving as the witness. EVA Air will sponsor and manage the professional transportation process to ensure the animal's safe and comfortable journey to Taiwan. Introducing this male bongo to the Taipei Zoo is a significant step, as the zoo currently does not have one. The addition will bring a new vitality to the herd and reflect both zoos' commitment to species conservation.

Secondly, a large-scale mural jointly completed by two artists, Bounce from Taiwan and GONZO247 from Houston, was displayed, spanning an entire building wall. The two artists used their unique artistic perspectives and superb painting skills to cleverly incorporate the characteristics of the Houston and Taipei zoos into the painting. The brushstrokes revealed a high degree of unspoken understanding and professionalism, combining these elements to represent EVA Air's role as an important bridge between Taiwan and the United States. This October, these two artists will fly with EVA Air to the Taipei Zoo to create another huge mural, echoing the work unveiled in Houston and adding an artistic touch to the ongoing exchange between the two zoos.

This year also marks the 64th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Houston and Taipei. To celebrate, EVA Air is partnering with the Taipei City Government to launch a special tourism campaign: "Taipei! Your Next Adventure." EVA Air warmly invites Houston residents to take advantage of its nonstop flights and explore Taipei's vibrant culture and exciting offerings.

EVA Air not only celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Houston to Taipei route, but also recently won the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airlines award for ten consecutive years. EVA Air will uphold its high standards and continue cultivating the North American market, allowing passengers to personally experience the company's continuously improving 5-Star airline services. EVA Air has been deeply rooted in North America for more than 30 years, offering 89 weekly flights on passenger routes to Taipei, including Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Vancouver, and Toronto. EVA Air continues to play a key role in connecting North America to Asia. Starting October 3rd, the airline will launch direct flights from Taipei to Dallas (DFW), offering passengers route options that extend from the East Coast to the West Coast. Through their Star Alliance partnerships, their services expand to more than 100 inland cities across the United States and Canada, meeting the needs of different passengers worldwide.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company of global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at .

