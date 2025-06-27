MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) "Tang Vogue Beyond the Horizons: A Golden Era of Multicultural Integration and Openness" exhibition opens

HONG KONG, Jun 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The opening ceremony of the "Tang Vogue Beyond the Horizons: A Golden Era of Multicultural Integration and Openness" exhibition, jointly organised by the Development Bureau (DEVB) and the National Cultural Heritage Administration, was held today (June 27). The exhibition will run at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre from tomorrow (June 28), featuring significant Tang dynasty artefacts unearthed on the Mainland and in Hong Kong to showcase the inclusiveness, diversity and openness of the prosperous Tang dynasty, and introduce Hong Kong's pivotal role in the Maritime Silk Road.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, said that, as one of the celebration activities of the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, this is the largest joint exhibition, in terms of profile, scale and quantity of artefacts on display, since the signing of the Framework Agreement on Deepening Exchange and Cooperation in the Field of Heritage Architecture and Archaeology between the DEVB and the National Cultural Heritage Administration in 2022. The exhibition marks a move towards a higher level of mutual co-operation. Hong Kong is an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. She is eagerly anticipating that the exhibition can showcase the culture of the majestic Tang dynasty to members of the public and friends from all over the world.

Other officiating guests at the ceremony were Deputy Administrator of the National Cultural Heritage Administration Mr Qiao Yunfei; the Secretary General of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Wang Songmiao; the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau; the Director of Art Exhibitions China, Mr Tan Ping; the Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, Professor Desmond Hui; and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, Professor Douglas So.







The opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Tang Vogue Beyond the Horizons: A Golden Era of Multicultural Integration and Openness" was held today (June 27) at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. Photo shows the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (centre); Deputy Administrator of the National Cultural Heritage Administration Mr Qiao Yunfei (third right); the Secretary General of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Wang Songmiao (third left); the Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau (second right); the Director of Art Exhibitions China, Mr Tan Ping (second left); the Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, Professor Desmond Hui (first right); and the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, Professor Douglas So (first left), officiating at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition is divided into eight sections on the administrative system and governance of the Tang dynasty, the planning of Chang'an city, the life of people, religious beliefs, literati elegance, craftsmanship, prosperous scenes along the Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road, and Hong Kong's role as a node on the Maritime Silk Road in the Tang dynasty. It features 269 significant pieces/sets of artefacts from 28 museums and cultural institutions in 10 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities on the Mainland (including 49 pieces/sets of grade-one cultural relics) and 29 pieces/sets of important artefacts unearthed in Hong Kong and dated to the Tang dynasty.

Among the key exhibits are two paintings, namely the "Scroll depicting Emperor Minghuang playing polo", which is a Song dynasty depiction of Emperor Xuanzong of Tang (Minghuang) playing polo with his concubines on horseback; and the hanging scroll of Li Bai's "Chun Ye Yan Tao Li Yuan Xu" (preface to the spring night banquet in the peach and plum garden) on kesi (cut silk) depicting the refined life of Tang dynasty literati. These paintings will only be displayed during the first two months (June 28 to August 27). Other key exhibits include a sancai teaware set with a seated figurine revealing the image of Lu Yu, China's sage of tea; a gold jie comb (hair comb accessory) carved in openwork from a thin piece of gold; a painted figurine of a dancing black man with exotic charm; the "Lun Yu Zheng Xuan Zhu" (the Analects with annotation by Zheng Xuan) copied by Bu Tianshou, which has been included in the first batch of the National Catalogue of Precious Ancient Books; and a crimson gold walking dragon used in ritual ceremonies, which will be displayed throughout the entire exhibition period.

The exhibition also displays significant Tang dynasty artefacts unearthed at Chek Lap Kok, Tung Chung and San Tau on Lantau Island in Hong Kong, including ceramic ware, iron weapons, bronze belt ornaments, silver chai hairpin, glass ring, fragment of silver piece, Kai Yuan Tong Bao (circulating treasure from a new era) and Qian Yuan Zhong Bao (heavy treasure of Qian Yuan reign) bronze coins, to illustrate the role of Hong Kong in the Maritime Silk Road.

The exhibition will run at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre in Kowloon Park, Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, from tomorrow to December 31 with free admission. For details and a short video on the preparation of the exhibition, please visit the website of the Antiquities and Monuments Office of the DEVB. (Link: )







The opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Tang Vogue Beyond the Horizons: A Golden Era of Multicultural Integration and Openness" was held today (June 27) at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. Photo shows the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, giving a speech at the opening ceremony.







The opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Tang Vogue Beyond the Horizons: A Golden Era of Multicultural Integration and Openness" was held today (June 27) at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. Photo shows the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (second left); Deputy Administrator of the National Cultural Heritage Administration Mr Qiao Yunfei (first right); and the Secretary General of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Wang Songmiao (second right), touring the exhibition.







The opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Tang Vogue Beyond the Horizons: A Golden Era of Multicultural Integration and Openness" was held today (June 27) at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. Photo shows a sancai teaware set with a seated figurine revealing the image of Lu Yu, China's sage of tea.







The opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Tang Vogue Beyond the Horizons: A Golden Era of Multicultural Integration and Openness" was held today (June 27) at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. Photo shows a crimson gold walking dragon used in ritual ceremonies.