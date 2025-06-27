Govt Launches SAGAR SETU Platform To Digitise EXIM Logistics & Boost Port Efficiency

MENAFN - KNN India)On 26 June 2025, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, launched a series of digital and green initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, promoting sustainability, and strengthening the sector's global competitiveness.

At the heart of this maritime digital push is the launch of the SAGAR SETU platform-an integrated digital solution designed to streamline EXIM (Export-Import) logistics.

The platform, which connects over 80 ports and 40 key stakeholders, is expected to drastically cut processing times for vessel and cargo documentation, reduce paperwork, and improve ease of doing business.

The Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to establish a Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) for the maritime sector.

The DCoE will leverage emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Blockchain to upgrade port operations, foster innovation, and support green maritime practices.

A new digital performance framework titled DRISHTI was also unveiled to monitor key indicators and progress under Maritime India Vision 2030.

Built on four strategic pillars-KPI Monitoring, Achievements Tracking, Organisational Monitoring, and Functional Cell Oversight-DRISHTI is designed to accelerate implementation and ensure accountability across the maritime value chain.

Additionally, the Ministry released a standardised Scale of Rates (SOR) template for all major ports, intended to enhance tariff transparency and address inconsistencies.

The uniform template allows flexibility for local adaptation while improving digital integration, tariff comparison, and service clarity.

(KNN Bureau)