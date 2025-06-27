Consular Protection: More And More Elderly Swiss Are Dying Abroad
In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a local journalist for the Aargauer Zeitung. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Multilingual Communication and, as is typically Swiss, completed an apprenticeship as a commercial employee.
Despite the current geopolitical situation, the Swiss haven't lost their appetite for travel abroad. Every year, they make 12 million foreign trips. In addition, there are 826,700 Swiss nationals with permanent residence abroad and the trend is rising.
Swiss people who love to travel and emigrate mean a lot of work for the foreign ministry. Their helpline received 55,000 requests for assistance in 2024 alone.
This content was published on Apr 13, 2025 Swiss nationals are spread all over the world. Only five countries currently have no Swiss Abroad – at least officially.
