Aquis Stock Exchange: suspension from trading

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-27 02:08:05
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

27-Jun-2025 / 09:57 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today 27 June 2025, pursuant to Aquis Growth Market Rule 5.1:

Amazing AI PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: AAI
ISIN: GB00BPQC9525


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

