Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FIFA Club World Cup.. Al Hilal Qualifies For Round Of 16 With Victory Over Pachuca

FIFA Club World Cup.. Al Hilal Qualifies For Round Of 16 With Victory Over Pachuca


2025-06-27 02:02:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi club Al Hilal qualified for the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Mexico's Pachuca 2-0 in a match held early Friday at Geodis Park Stadium in Nashville, USA, as part of the final round of Group H matches in the 21st edition of the tournament taking place in the United States.
Saudi national team striker Salem Al Dawsari scored the first goal in the 22nd minute, while Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo doubled the lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the second half.
With this result, Al Hilal finished the group stage in second place with 5 points, behind group leaders Real Madrid of Spain. Both teams advanced to the Round of 16, where Al Hilal will face England's Manchester City, who topped Group G.
Al Hilal had drawn 1-1 with Real Madrid in the opening match, followed by a goalless draw with Austria's Red Bull Salzburg in the second round. Pachuca finished last in the group without any points after losing all three of their matches.
In another match in the tournament, Spanish giants Real Madrid continued their successful run by defeating Red Bull Salzburg 3-0.
Brazilian star Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Real in the 41st minute, followed by a second goal from Federico Valverde in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo García completed the trio with a goal in the 85th minute.
With this win, Real Madrid raised their tally to 7 points to top the group, while Salzburg finished third with 4 points and exited the competition.
Real Madrid will face Italy's Juventus, the runners-up of Group G, in the Round of 16 of the tournament, which is being held for the first time with the participation of 32 teams.

MENAFN27062025000067011011ID1109733322

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search